How to watch Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7 p.m. ET. Carolina leads the best-of-7 series 1-0. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boston had some good looks at goalie Antti Raanta early in Game 1, but could not take advantage and eventually Carolina’s defensive pressure wore them down in a 5-1 loss. The Bruins were able to pepper Raanta with 36 shots, but didn’t have the Grade-A scoring chances and were only credited with one odd-man rush. Taylor Hall scored Boston’s only goal and the Bruins are even-money bet at +100 for Wednesday.

Any questions about Carolina’s play in goal were silenced with Raanta’s 35-save performance. The Hurricanes might have sat back on defense a little more than they wanted, but they took advantage of a worn-down Bruins team in the final 25 minutes. Vincent Trocheck and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist to lead a balanced scoring attack.

The Hurricanes are slight favorite at -120 for Game 2 according to DraftKings Sportsbook .

Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.