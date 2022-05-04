How to watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN2 will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto where the Maple Leafs hold a 1-0 series lead.

The Maple Leafs couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Auston Matthews scored twice and Mitchell Marner also scored a goal in a dominating 5-0 win over the Lightning in Game 1 on Monday. Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell didn’t face a lot of heat, but still had a 24 saves in the shutout. The big story for Toronto was special teams. The Maple Leafs had a goal on a 2-man advantage and a shorthanded goal en route to a rather easy victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Toronto as a -125 favorites.

The Lightning were let down by awful special teams, defensive breakdowns and some bad breaks. The Lightning had a five-minor power play and barely got off any good looks. The scoring chances improved in the second period, but Toronto kept the Lightning forwards from getting in front of the net and scoring off loose pucks and deflections. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy needs to be better, Steven Stamkos needs to be better and the rest of the Lightning need to show up ready to play Wednesday.

Tampa Bay, which hasn’t lost consecutive playoff games since 2019, is a +105 underdog in Game 2.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN2 for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.