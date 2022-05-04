How to watch Blues vs. Wild in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Louis goalie Ville Husso proved he was worthy of the playoff start and had a masterful 37-save performance in a 4-0 win over Minnesota in Game 1. With so much of the attention on Husso and the Blues’ top line, it was the second line of David Perron, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly that did all the damage. Perron had a hat trick, Krug had three assists and O’Reilly had a goal and an assist. St. Louis is a +110 underdog in Game 2 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It was a super frustrating night for the Wild, who have played the Blues tight all season but failed to figure out how to win. There will be even more questions about the goalie after Marc-Andre Fleury took the loss in Game 1. Regardless of whether it’s Fleury or Cam Talbot it goal, the Wild need to get going on offense and Kirill Kaprizov needs to establish himself as the best player on the ice early. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Wild as a -130 betting favorite.

Blues vs. Wild

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.