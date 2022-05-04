How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 2 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Kings earned a 4-3 victory in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

In the most surprising result on the first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs it was the Los Angeles Kings pulling a 4-3 upset over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1. Phillip Danault, who was amazing on both ends of the ice, got the game winner with 5:14 remaining in the third period. Goalie Jonathan Quick turned back the clock a little with a dynamic 36-save performance. The Kings won with Danault, Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar working hard on both ends of the ice and supporting their young defense. It was perfect playoff hockey. Los Angeles is a +170 underdog in Game 2 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It was a frustrating loss for the Oilers, but not one I believe they can’t bounce back from in Game 2. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both scored goals and the power play was 2-for-4. Mike Smith had an up-and-down start in goal, but I think a little tighter play from the defense will help him be better in Game 2. At times the Oilers dominated the play, especially in the second period. Edmonton can build off the positives and are a significant -210 betting favorite to win Game 2.

Kings vs. Oilers

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.