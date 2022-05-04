When is Doctor Strange 2 set to release in theaters?

To kickstart the beginning of the summer blockbuster season, the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date

Release date: May 6, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness represents the 18th installment of the MCU, and while every film is significant to the larger cinematic universe, there are a few key films and series that will be essential viewing ahead of the Doctor Strange sequel release. Multiverse of Madness will see the return of the titular Doctor Strange, as well as supporting characters Baron Mordo, Wong, Nicodemus West, and Christine Palmer. All the aforementioned characters appeared in 2016’s Doctor Strange, making Strange’s origin film a must-watch.

Additionally, the film title refers to the “multiverse,” which highlights the larger story arc of the MCU in which the superheroes and villains all have different versions of themselves spread out across different universes. The Doctor Strange sequel is expected to explore these themes heavily, making recent Marvel content such as What If?, Loki, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home essential viewing.

Scarlet Witch will play a significant role alongside Doctor Strange in the sequel, so it’s worth watching or revisiting the limited series WandaVision as well.

Who is in the movie?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature an ensemble cast of notable characters, as well as noteworthy additions in undisclosed roles.

Main Cast:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Patrick Stewart in an undisclosed role

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff

Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff

Director: Sam Raimi