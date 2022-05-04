Picks for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs in Game 2 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in Game 2 of their best-of-seven first round series on Wednesday, May 4. Puck drop is 7:37 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena and the Maple Leafs hold a 1-0 series lead.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Game 2 prediction (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Goal Line: Lightning +1.5 (-225); Maple Leafs -1.5 (+185)

Lightning: +105

Maple Leafs: -125

Over/Under: Over 6 (-125), Under 6 (+105)

Toronto got off to a great start with a 5-0 win in Game 1 on Monday. The Lightning haven’t lost consecutive games in the playoffs since they were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019. The Maple Leafs showed a major advantage on special teams in Game 1. They killed off a five-minute major power-play, got a goal from Auston Matthews on a 5-on-3 advantage and got a shorthanded goal from David Kampf. Toronto played aggressive in Game 1 and it worked, but the Leafs can’t expect to give the Lightning 13 minutes of power play time Wednesday and come out of it plus-1. Tampa Bay is going to be better in Game 2, Andrei Vasilevskiy will be better in goal and the power play will be better. The Lightning will lean on their experience and grit to even this series.

Pick: Lightning +105

