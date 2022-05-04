Picks for Bruins vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina with puck drop set at 7 p.m. ET. Carolina leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Bruins vs. Hurricanes: Game 2 prediction (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Goal Line: Bruins +1.5 (-265); Hurricanes -1.5 (+215)

Bruins: +100

Hurricanes: -120

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120), Under 5.5 +100

It was rinse, wash, and repeat for the Carolina in Game 1. The Hurricanes outscored the Bruins 16-1 in their three regular-season matchups and continued to completely smother Boston in Game 1 with a 5-1 win. It’s just such a bad matchup for the Bruins I’m not sure exactly what they can do to get some good fortune against Carolina. They put up 36 shots against Antti Raanta, but he made 35 saves and Carolina made sure most of the shots were from the outside and in Raanta’s sight line. Boston has to fight and claw to get to the middle of the ice, if the Bruins can’t get some opportunities in the slot, this will be a quick sweep.

Pick: Hurricanes -120

