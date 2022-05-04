How to watch 76ers vs. Heat Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Sixers were competitive for most of the first three quarters against the Heat before eventually losing Game 1 106-92 on Monday night. Philadelphia got another good performance from Tobias Harris, who led the team with 27 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey also pitched in with 19 points, but James Harden only had 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. For Philly to have a chance, it needs Harden to take more than 13 shots. The Sixers also didn’t shoot well from three-point range, finishing the game at a horrendous 17.6 percent.

The Heat were without Kyle Lowry once again to start the semis, but it didn’t matter as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro led the way. Adebayo dominated the Sixers inside the post with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Herro scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3pt) and dished out seven assists off the bench. Miami will be without Lowry for Game 2, which means Gabe Vincent will likely get the start.