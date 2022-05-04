How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Mavericks vs. Suns

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks could not get the win in Game 1 as they fell 121-114 to the Suns on Monday night. All-Star point guard Luka Doncic led both teams with 45 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. However, he was one of only four Dallas players in double figures. As a team, the Mavericks shot 47.1 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range.

The Suns received quality performances from all five starters in Monday’s Game 1. Deandre Ayton led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Devin Booker was their second-leading scorer with 23 points, nine rebounds, and eighth assists. Phoenix also got 17 points off the bench from Cameron Johnson. The Suns shot 50.5 percent from the field and crushed the Mavericks on the glass (51-36).