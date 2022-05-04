How to watch Wednesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The 2022 NBA playoffs second round continues Wednesday with the No. 1 vs. No. 4 matchups in each conference. It’ll be a TNT doubleheader featuring Sixers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns.

Once again, the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid as he’s dealing with a concussion and facial fracture. The hope is that he will be good to go for Game 3, but that is not guaranteed. The 76ers will need one of their other stars to step up in Game 2. Tobias Harris scored 27 points, but James Harden only scored 16. The 76ers will also need more out of their bench which only scored 21 points. The Miami Heat looked stellar in Game 1 and will look to bring that in to Game 2. Kyle Lowry has already been ruled out for Game 2, so look for Gabe Vincent to start at point guard again.

The Mavericks and Suns had a great matchup in Game 1. After trailing for the majority of the game, the Mavericks used a big run in the 4th quarter to get themselves back into it. Luka Doncic scored 45 points, but it wasn't enough. The Suns were led by Deandre Ayton who scored 25 points and couldn't be stopped. I would expect the Mavericks to have a better plan in limiting Ayton in this one.

