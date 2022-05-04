Best lineup strategy for 76ers vs. Heat Game 2 NBA Showdown

The Miami Heat will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the series. The Heat got big performances from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in Game 1, while the Sixers looked lost without Joel Embiid. Embiid will once again be out for Wednesday’s game. However, there are still plenty of intriguing star options to use in the captain spot for tonight’s DFS Showdown lineups.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Bam Adebayo ($14,100) - With Embiid out, Adebayo should continue to have a field day on the interior. The Heat big man is dominant in all three major stat categories, while also providing some defensive value. Look for him to deliver another strong outing and save you some cash in the captain spot.

Tobias Harris ($13,500) - Harris broke out for 27 points in Game 1, good for 37.0 fantasy points overall. While his scoring should fade a bit, Harris should make a bigger impact on the boards. Look for him to retain most of his value here and save you some cash in the captain spot in the process.

FLEX Plays

Tyler Herro ($8,200) - Fresh off winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, Herro should keep delivering strong all-around games for the Heat. He’ll continue coming off the bench, but will be in the lineup in key situations. At this price point, Herro is a lock in DFS lineups.

Gabe Vincent ($5,400) - Kyle Lowry is out once again with his hamstring injury, meaning Vincent is in line to start. While he won’t explode for a ton of points, Vincent is capable of doing many small things which add up to a decent fantasy outing. Volume will be huge here, as Vincent should play 30+ minutes here.

Fades

Matisse Thybulle ($2,600) - There’s a big reason Thybulle is priced this low; he simply hasn’t played in the postseason. Since his vaccination issue came up, the 76ers swingman hasn’t featured in the rotation and Doc Rivers seems content to roll without him. Leave Thybulle out of lineups, even if the price point is intriguing.

PJ Tucker ($4,600) - Tucker racks up solid fantasy outings behind his rebounding production, but doesn’t offer much outside of that. It’s hard to bank on that type of rebounding consistency at his position, so fade Tucker in Game 2.

The Outcome

The 76ers should be play better in Game 2 as they adjust to life without Embiid. James Harden has to be more assertive, but he’s clearly lost a step. The Heat defense continues to show why it is formidable, even without Lowry. Look for Miami to take the 2-0 series lead behind another solid home effort.

Final score: Heat 105, 76ers 97