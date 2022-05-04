NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, May 4

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue with Game 2 in the Sixers-Heat and Mavericks-Suns series. There’s a lot of star power across the board here, but the value plays are plentiful as well for Wednesday’s DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,700

Vincent is listed as questionable, which doesn’t mean anything given Miami’s injury reporting shenanigans. He’s set to start with Kyle Lowry officially ruled out, so back the guard to have a solid outing. There won’t be much upside since he’s truly a bit role player, but extended minutes should provide enough overall volume for a decent fantasy outing.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks, $4,000

If the three-point shot isn’t going down, Kleber typically gets run off the floor. That means there’s some risk here with the Mavericks forward. He had 16 points in the first half of Game 1 but only finished with 19. If the perimeter shots are falling, Kleber can go off for a big fantasy number. This is the high-risk, high-reward play in DFS lineups at a decent price.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,600

Since his struggles in Game 3 against the Pelicans, Johnson has been producing solid fantasy numbers at a great price point. He should continue seeing run against the Mavericks and should produce another strong outing as a value play. There’s also the potential for more minutes here, so Johnson has some upside most value plays don’t.