Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 4

We’ve got two playoff games Wednesday with the No. 1 seeds in each conference looking to take 2-0 leads in their respective series. The Philadelphia 76ers meet the Miami Heat in the opening game of the doubleheader, while the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will round things out for the slate.

Even with just two games, there’s plenty of great player props for bettors to get in on. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Paul over 9.5 assists (+100)

Paul has gone under this line in the last two games, but he’s hit the over comfortably in the previous five. The point guard was in an odd role in the opening game of this series, resting for most of the first half in what turned into a blowout. Expect him to be more of a distributor this time around and hit the over on this total.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (+110)

With Joel Embiid out of the lineup, this seems like free money. Adebayo has gone over this line in the last two games, and three of the last four. He’s going to be the dominant force on the glass in this game. The Heat might get ahead of the 76ers quickly, which would be the only worry for bettors as it could eat into Adebayo’s playing time. This plus-money prop is worth backing.

Luka Doncic under 51.5 points, rebounds, assists (-115)

Doncic is going to play heavy minutes and will contribute in every category but this number is just too high. The Suns won’t let Doncic go for 40+ points again and his assist numbers will be dependent on teammates hitting shots, something they didn’t do much of in Game 1. In his three previous playoff games, Doncic has gone under this line. Take the under in Game 2.

