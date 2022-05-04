Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, May 4

We have a 17-game schedule in the majors on Wednesday, with the first game taking place at 12:40 p.m. ET between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins. The last game of the night will be the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers wrapping up their two-game series. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Wednesday’s slate of games.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 4

Austin Meadows over 0.5 singles (+105)

With the Pittsburgh Pirates-Detroit Tigers game being postponed yesterday, we didn’t have a chance to play this prop. However, they will play two games today, giving us another shot to see if Meadows’ single prop will hit. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .319 with 11 RBI in 69 at-bats this season. He also only has four extra-base hits through 19 games, with the rest being singles.

The Tigers will be going up against lefty Dillion Peters in Game 1 of the doubleheader, who is making his second start this season. Meadows is hitting .368 against lefties this season, which is a great sign for this prop to hit.

Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Despite the Boston Red Sox’s recent offensive struggles, Devers has somehow managed to have a nine-game hitting streak. Out of those nine games, the standout third baseman has gone over 1.5 total bases six times, which includes four-straight games. The 25-year-old will look to extend his hitting streak to 10 games against southpaw Reid Detmers, who is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA. Devers is hitting .346 in 26 at-bats this season against left-handed pitchers.

Kris Bubic under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

Bubic has struggled immensely this season for the Kansas City Royals with 0-2 record and 10.50 ERA. The 24-year-old was better in his last start against the New York Yankees, where he allowed four hits, three earned runs, and had three strikeouts in five innings.

He’s gone under 3.5 strikeouts in three out of his four starts this season. The only time he went over was on Apr. 16 against the Tigers, where he had four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. It’s tough to see Bubic hitting four strikeouts against St. Louis, who is hitting .234 this season and averaging 7.13 strikeouts per game (2nd-best in the majors).

