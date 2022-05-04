MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, May 4

There are seven games on the main slate in the majors on Wednesday night, with the first game beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Lucas Giolito, White Sox vs. Cubs ($9,500) — Giolito has pitched well in his last two starts since his stint on the injured list in early April. The 27-year-old starter has only allowed four earned runs (2 HRs), 11 hits and produced 16 strikeouts in his last 10 innings of work. In his last two starts, Giolito is averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game. The White Sox hope that he can ball inside the park against Cubs, which he did not do in his last start vs. the Angels.

Freddy Peralta, Brewers vs. Reds ($8,900) — After a rough two starts to begin the season, Peralta has started to turn it around for the Brewers. Peralta has only given up six hits, one earned run, and recorded 13 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched (two starts). In his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Peralta gave up three hits and landed seven strikeouts in six innings pitched (25.7 fantasy points). He’ll now face the Reds, who have lost seven-straight games and hitting .200 this season.

Top Hitters

Rafael Devers, Red Sox vs. Angels ($5,000) — Even though the Red Sox’s offense has been struggling, Devers has quietly put together a nine-game hitting streak. The 25-year-old went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday night against the Angels and scored 14 fantasy points. Devers had three multi-hit performances in his last five games and averaging 7.8 FPPG over that span of time. This season, he’s hitting .297 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Blue Jays ($5,900) — Judge is one of the hottest hitters in MLB right now and someone you need to have on your roster everyday. The All-Star outfielder hit his fifth home run in his last five games on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. The veteran slugger went 2-for-5 with a double, HR, three RBI and produced 23 fantasy points. Judge is averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game in their last five games.

Value Pitcher

Austin Gomber, Rockies vs. Nationals ($6,700) — Gomber has put together two-straight quality starts for Colorado after struggling to start the season. The southpaw is averaging 25.1 fantasy points per game in his last two outings. In his last start against the Phillies, he allowed three hits, two earned runs (1 HR), and had six strikeouts in six innings (19.1 fantasy points). If he can make six innings tonight against the Nationals, then we should get another solid performance from Gomber.

Value Hitter

Gilberto, Celestino vs. Twins ($2,100) — If Celestino gets the start tonight for the Twins, then he’s worth throwing in your DFS lineup as a value play. This season, he’s hitting .269 with an RBI in 26 at-bats. The 23-year-old outfielder currently has a four-game hitting streak and averaging 9.5 fantasy points per game over that span.