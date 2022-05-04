Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2

After losing Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks will look to equalize the series tonight in Phoenix as they take on the Suns in Game 2. Luka Doncic went for 45 points in the first game, but it wasn’t enough as six Phoenix players scored in the double digits to take Game 1 with a 121-114 final score. Game 2 is set to tip-off tonight at 10:00 p.m. at Footprint Center.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite prop bets for tonight’s game ahead of the action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Paul over 9.5 assists (+100)

Paul hasn’t hit this mark in his last two games straight, but he hit double digit assists in the previous five games before that. His season-long average of 10.8 was good for best in the league, and he should see more than 29 minutes tonight. With Devin Booker back in full swing and Deandre Ayton playing at the top of his game, expect CP3 to get at least 10 assists at home tonight.

Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points (-105)

Speaking of Ayton, the Suns big man is on point in the playoffs. He’s shooting 68 percent from the floor through the first seven games of the postseason. He averaged 20.5 points per game against the Pelicans, and put up 25 against the Mavericks in Game 1. With the Suns firing on all cylinders, Ayton scoring at least 20 points again at home tonight seems like a no-brainer.

