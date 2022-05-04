Best prop bets to consider for 76ers vs. Heat Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to get one back on the Miami Heat after dropping Game 1 by a 106-92 final score. The Sixers are without Joel Embiid after he suffered an orbital fracture in Game 6 against the Raptors, so they’ll have to find a way to get it done in Game 2 without their big man on the court.

Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (+110)

Despite his postseason average dipping down to 8.0 rebounds per game, well below his 10.1 rpg through the regular season, Adebayo had a solid showing in Game 1 with 12 boards against the 76ers. With Embiid out of the mix, it definitely opens up some space underneath the hoop for Adebayo to pick up some of the slack. Expect him to put in another good performance on the glass and rack up double-digit rebounds again.

James Harden under 9.5 assists (-155)

It’s rare to see Harden being picked to hit under a certain amount of assists, but with Embiid’s absence on the floor, assists are going to be a little harder to come by. Harden has averaged 10.2 assists per game in the postseason but he posted his worst number in that column in Game 1, logging only five on the night. Again, it comes back to Embiid not being on the court and with the big man out for Game 2, don’t expect Harden to rack up the assists in Miami tonight.

