 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

By BenHall1
/ new
Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) fouls Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 Wednesday with the home team looking to take a commanding lead in the second-round series. In Game 1, Deandre Ayton led the Suns in scoring with 25 points. Luka Doncic had a great performance despite coming up short as he scored 45 points. We’ll see if he can put together a winning performance in Game 2.

The Suns are a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +6

The only way the Mavericks have a chance in this series is if they can steal one on the road in Phoenix. Expect Jason Kidd and the Mavericks to have a different plan for stopping Ayton, who was a big reason for their Game 1 loss. On the flip side, look for someone aside from Doncic to have success scoring. I sense a big game from Jalen Brunson with all the attention focused on Doncic. Dallas should cover here.

Over/Under: Over 216

There’s a good chance that almost every game in this series features a lot of scoring. Both of these teams rank high in offensive efficiency and have top scorers. In Game 2, we could honestly see a higher scoring game than Game 1. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation