Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks meet the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 Wednesday with the home team looking to take a commanding lead in the second-round series. In Game 1, Deandre Ayton led the Suns in scoring with 25 points. Luka Doncic had a great performance despite coming up short as he scored 45 points. We’ll see if he can put together a winning performance in Game 2.

The Suns are a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +6

The only way the Mavericks have a chance in this series is if they can steal one on the road in Phoenix. Expect Jason Kidd and the Mavericks to have a different plan for stopping Ayton, who was a big reason for their Game 1 loss. On the flip side, look for someone aside from Doncic to have success scoring. I sense a big game from Jalen Brunson with all the attention focused on Doncic. Dallas should cover here.

Over/Under: Over 216

There’s a good chance that almost every game in this series features a lot of scoring. Both of these teams rank high in offensive efficiency and have top scorers. In Game 2, we could honestly see a higher scoring game than Game 1. Take the over here.

