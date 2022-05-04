Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers look to get the series back to even, while the Miami Heat try to take a 2-0 lead when the teams meet Wednesday in Miami for Game 2. In Game 1, Tyler Herro scored 25 and Bam Adebayo scored 24 points to lead the Heat to victory.

The Heat are a 8-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.5.

76ers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -8

With Joel Embiid out again, the 76ers aren’t nearly as good as the Heat. In their Game 1 victory, the Heat covered their 7.5-point spread. Aside from Kyle Lowry, the Heat are healthy and should win big again at home.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

Game 1 went far under this line, but look for both teams to explode offensively in this one. It’s typical for teams to open series slow and find their groove after a game. It was also tough for the 76ers to get comfortable without their star player out there. Look for them to find their rhythm a bit more in Game 2.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.