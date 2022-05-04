Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, May 4

We have a full 17-game schedule on tap for Wednesday, May 4th. The action gets started at 12:40 p.m. ET with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins wrapping up their three-game series. Then to end the night, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their two-game series at 10:10 p.m. ET. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Wednesday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, May 4

The Mets are looking to win their eighth consecutive series today against the Braves. After losing 5-2 Monday night, the Mets bounced back with a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday over Atlanta. New York will have Tylor Megill on the mound, who has been outstanding this season with a 4-0 record and 1.93 ERA this season.

The last time we saw Megill, he helped the Mets throw a combined no-hitter on Friday night against the Phillies. The 26-year-old only gave up three walks and had five strikeouts in five innings pitched. Overall, he’s pitched well at Citi Field this season with a 3.27 ERA and .175 OBA. However, it won’t be easy for New York as Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta, who is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.31 on the road this season. Anderson has only given up three earned runs in last his two road starts, which is excellent. But it’s tough to trust Atlanta’s inconsistent offense, which is hitting .226 the season.

Houston Astros Team Total 1st 5 innings over 2.5 runs (+105)

The Astros are looking to pull off the three-game sweep against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. Through the first two games of the series, Houston has outscored Seattle 7-0. The Astros will hope to tack on some more runs against Mariners rookie Matt Brash, who is 1-2 with an ERA of 6.88.

Brash struggled in his last start against the Miami Marlins, allowing six earned runs (2 HRs) and seven hits in only two innings. When he faced the Astros earlier this season, Brash only gave up two earned runs (1 HR), but also had six walks in 5.1 innings pitched. With the type of hitters that Houston has in their lineup, they should be able to hit this over.

Milwaukee Brewers Team Total 1st 5 innings over 2.5 runs (-110)

The Brewers defeated the lowly Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Tuesday night and will now get to face Vladimir Gutierrez, who has struggled this season. Gutierrez is 0-4 with a 7.41 ERA and has allowed at least three or more earned runs in three-straight outings.

In each of those starts, the 26-year-old pitcher only went four innings, which is good news for the Brewers, who are scoring 5.8 runs per game in their last five games. Take a shot on Milwaukee’s offense to get to the Reds starter quickly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.