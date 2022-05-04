Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, May 4

Every MLB team is set to take the field on Wednesday including a pair of doubleheaders, so 17 games are scheduled to be played throughout the day. With that many games, there should be plenty of value when setting up your MLB DFS lineup.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, May 4.

Rockies vs. Nationals, 8:40 p.m. ET

Connor Joe ($5,700)

CJ Cron ($5,600)

Randal Grichuk ($5,100)

The top Colorado Rockies hitters are fairly expensive heading into their Wednesday night matchup with the Washington Nationals and for good reason. DraftKings Sportsbook set the Rockies over/under run total at 5.5, which is the largest total of the day. They have a great matchup against Patrick Corbin, who has struggled early on with an 8.69 ERA over five starts.

Brewers vs. Reds, 7:40 p.m. ET

Willy Adames ($4,600)

Christian Yelich ($4,200)

Kolten Wong ($4,100)

The Milwaukee Brewers lineup is very affordable for your Wednesday night DFS stack as they go up against the Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee has finally gotten the bats going toward the end of the season’s first month with 6 or more runs in three of the previous four games. Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez is in his second MLB season and has a 7.41 ERA heading into start No. 5 of 2022.

Red Sox vs. Angels, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($5,000)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,900)

Trevor Story ($4,600)

The Boston Red Sox do not have the best numbers as an offense this season, but they could do some damage with this pitching matchup. Their top hitters will go up against Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers, who is making his 10th career MLB start and has a 5.19 ERA through four starts in 2022.