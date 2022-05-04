Which EPL teams have clinched a 2022-23 Champions League spot

As the English Premier League heads toward the end of the season, tournament spots are already being clinched by some of the teams at the top of the table. Here we’ll look at teams that have clinched a berth in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Each year, the teams finishing in the top four spots in the EPL table are given an automatic berth into the following year’s UEFA Champions League competition. In the event that one of the top four finishers also win that same year’s tournament, like Chelsea, who finished in fourth place last year but also won the 2021 UCL title, that automatic berth won’t be transferred to another team.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who has already locked up a spot in next year’s Champions League group stage.

How they got there: City have been the dominant team in EPL all season long. They’ve been on top of the table since December 4, and haven’t looked back since. They’ve been hotly contested by Liverpool throughout the second half of the season, as just one point has separated the teams at the top of the table for weeks. Regardless, City will once again return to Champions League next year, making their 12th overall and 12th consecutive appearance in the esteemed tournament as they chase down their first-ever European title.

How they got there: Liverpool haven’t fallen lower than fifth place all season long, and even then it was just for one week. Once they found their footing after the first half of the season, they’ve been unstoppable and haven’t looked back since, trailing Manchester City by just one point for the better part of the season’s second half. The Reds have won six UCL titles, and after a successful run in this year’s tournament, will be guaranteed a spot in next year’s edition as well, marking their 15th appearance.