Current odds for UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje entering fight week

Two title fights will be on the line for Saturday night’s UFC 274 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Rose Namajunas will look to keep her status as the champ of the women’s strawweight in her bout with Carla Esparza with the main card featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight.

The early prelims will get started at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 274 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main card

Charles Oliveira, lightweight champ: -170

#1 Justin Gaethje: +150

Rose Namajunas, women’s strawweight champ: -210

Carla Esparza +175

#5 Michael Chandler, lightweight: -380

#7 Tony Ferguson: +290

Mauricio Rua, light heavyweight: +195

Ovince Saint Preux: -240

Donald Cerrone, lightweight: -165

Joe Lauzon: +145

Preliminary card

Andre Fialho, welterweight: -400

Cameron VanCamp +300

Randy Brown, welterweight: +100

Khaos Williams: -120

#11 Macy Chiasson, women’s featherweight: +185

#15 Norma Dumont: -225

#6 Brandon Royval, flyweight: -240

#9 Matt Schnell: +195

#15 Blagoy Ivanov, heavyweight: -145

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: +125

Francisco Trinaldo, welterweight: -115

Danny Roberts -105

Early preliminary card

Tracy Cortez, women’s flyweight: -155

Melissa Gatto +135

Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweight: -320

CJ Vergara: +250

Ariane Carnelossi, women’s strawweight: +150

Loopy Godinez: -170

Journey Newson, bantamweight: +130

Fernie Garcia: -150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.