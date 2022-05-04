Current odds for UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje entering fight week

Two title fights will be on the line for Saturday night’s UFC 274 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Rose Namajunas will look to keep her status as the champ of the women’s strawweight in her bout with Carla Esparza with the main card featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight.
The early prelims will get started at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 274 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Main card
Charles Oliveira, lightweight champ: -170
#1 Justin Gaethje: +150
Rose Namajunas, women’s strawweight champ: -210
Carla Esparza +175
#5 Michael Chandler, lightweight: -380
#7 Tony Ferguson: +290
Mauricio Rua, light heavyweight: +195
Ovince Saint Preux: -240
Donald Cerrone, lightweight: -165
Joe Lauzon: +145
Preliminary card
Andre Fialho, welterweight: -400
Cameron VanCamp +300
Randy Brown, welterweight: +100
Khaos Williams: -120
#11 Macy Chiasson, women’s featherweight: +185
#15 Norma Dumont: -225
#6 Brandon Royval, flyweight: -240
#9 Matt Schnell: +195
#15 Blagoy Ivanov, heavyweight: -145
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: +125
Francisco Trinaldo, welterweight: -115
Danny Roberts -105
Early preliminary card
Tracy Cortez, women’s flyweight: -155
Melissa Gatto +135
Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweight: -320
CJ Vergara: +250
Ariane Carnelossi, women’s strawweight: +150
Loopy Godinez: -170
Journey Newson, bantamweight: +130
Fernie Garcia: -150
