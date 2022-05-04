 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Current odds for UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje entering fight week

UFC 274 comes to you live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, May 7. We break down odds over on DraftKingsSportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Two title fights will be on the line for Saturday night’s UFC 274 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Rose Namajunas will look to keep her status as the champ of the women’s strawweight in her bout with Carla Esparza with the main card featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight.

The early prelims will get started at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 274 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main card

Charles Oliveira, lightweight champ: -170
#1 Justin Gaethje: +150

Rose Namajunas, women’s strawweight champ: -210
Carla Esparza +175

#5 Michael Chandler, lightweight: -380
#7 Tony Ferguson: +290

Mauricio Rua, light heavyweight: +195
Ovince Saint Preux: -240

Donald Cerrone, lightweight: -165
Joe Lauzon: +145

Preliminary card

Andre Fialho, welterweight: -400
Cameron VanCamp +300

Randy Brown, welterweight: +100
Khaos Williams: -120

#11 Macy Chiasson, women’s featherweight: +185
#15 Norma Dumont: -225

#6 Brandon Royval, flyweight: -240
#9 Matt Schnell: +195

#15 Blagoy Ivanov, heavyweight: -145
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: +125

Francisco Trinaldo, welterweight: -115
Danny Roberts -105

Early preliminary card

Tracy Cortez, women’s flyweight: -155
Melissa Gatto +135

Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweight: -320
CJ Vergara: +250

Ariane Carnelossi, women’s strawweight: +150
Loopy Godinez: -170

Journey Newson, bantamweight: +130
Fernie Garcia: -150

