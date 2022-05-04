 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid v. Manchester City: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL semifinal second leg

Here’s what you need to know about Real Madrid v. Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL semifinal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City Training Session
Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City participate in a training session at Manchester City Football Academy on May 03, 2022 in Manchester, England. Manchester City will play their UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match against Real Madrid on May 04, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

After wild second leg victories in the round of 16 and quarterfinal stage, Real Madrid will be hoping to pull off more home magic when it welcomes Manchester City to the Bernabeu Wednesday. The Premier League club is up 4-3 on aggregate, but looked shaky at times in the first-leg victory. Pep Guardiola’s side is looking to make back-to-back Champions League finals, while Real Madrid is seeking its first appearance since 2018.

The key player to watch in this contest is Karim Benzema. He’s been powering Real Madrid in this competition with 14 goals, nine of which have come in the knockout rounds. If Manchester City fails to mark Benzema, he could deliver another classic performance in front of the home fans. As for Real Madrid’s defenders, they’re lucky this aggregate scoreline isn’t closer to six or seven goals for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling don’t need too many chances to convert goals, so look for the Spanish club’s defenders to be more alert this time around.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Wednesday’s game.

How to watch Real Madrid v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, May 4
Time: 3:00 ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

Real Madrid v. Manchester City odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Real Madrid: +220
Draw: +290
Manchester City: +110

