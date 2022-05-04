Real Madrid v. Manchester City: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL semifinal second leg

After wild second leg victories in the round of 16 and quarterfinal stage, Real Madrid will be hoping to pull off more home magic when it welcomes Manchester City to the Bernabeu Wednesday. The Premier League club is up 4-3 on aggregate, but looked shaky at times in the first-leg victory. Pep Guardiola’s side is looking to make back-to-back Champions League finals, while Real Madrid is seeking its first appearance since 2018.

The key player to watch in this contest is Karim Benzema. He’s been powering Real Madrid in this competition with 14 goals, nine of which have come in the knockout rounds. If Manchester City fails to mark Benzema, he could deliver another classic performance in front of the home fans. As for Real Madrid’s defenders, they’re lucky this aggregate scoreline isn’t closer to six or seven goals for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling don’t need too many chances to convert goals, so look for the Spanish club’s defenders to be more alert this time around.

Here’s how fans and bettors can catch the action for Wednesday’s game.

How to watch Real Madrid v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN

Real Madrid v. Manchester City odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Real Madrid: +220

Draw: +290

Manchester City: +110