Pick on the Moneyline for White Sox-Cubs on Wednesday

The battle for the city of Chicago continues on Wednesday with the White Sox playing the Cubs in Wrigley with a starting pitcher known as the professor going for the Cubs.

Chicago White Sox (-140) vs Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks has been significantly better at home than on the road throughout his career, posting a 2.91 ERA at home with 0.9 home runs per nine innings and a 4.1 strikeout to walk rate with his ERA going to 3.94 on the road with 1.1 home runs per nine innings and a 3.3 strikeout to walk rate.

He faces a White Sox lineup that entered the series 24th in league in batting average at .219 and averaging 3.4 runs per game on the road.

The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito, who has thrown just 14 innings in three starts this season due to an abdominal strain and the team has lost all three of his starts despite posting just a 2.57 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game at home, which is the second-most among National League to only the Colorado Rockies and will face a bullpen that is 17th in the league in bullpen ERA.

Kyle Hendricks will continue his dominance at Wrigley Field and a the early season struggles of the White Sox will continue.

The Play: Cubs +120

