Odds for Week 2 Chargers vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

The official NFL schedule for the 2022 regular season will release on Thursday, May 12th at 8 p.m. ET. We have already gotten some early games scheduled, including international contests and the year's first Thursday Night Football game. The Los Angeles Chargers will head east for a divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri will host the game, and it will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Kansas City -3

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140

Early pick: Kansas City Chiefs -160

This is going to be a highly anticipated contest. We will see the new look Kansas City offense in the first week without wide receiver Tyreek Hill and with the replacements of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore. If we have learned anything over the past few seasons, you can’t count out quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers made some solid moves this offseason to try and compete, and quarterback Justin Herbert could scarily take another step forward in his progress. The edge still has to be with the Chiefs to win and cover the three-point spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.