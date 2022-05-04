Opening odds for Week 4 Vikings vs. Saints in London

The NFL announced the international set of games for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4th. In Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints head across the pond. The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This will be the first of three games held in England this season.

Vikings vs. Saints

Point spread: Minnesota -1

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -115, New Orleans -105

Early pick: Minnesota -115

A lot can happen in the season before this game. Let’s assume that neither team suffers unfortunate injuries. At full strength, this will be a close game on paper like the moneyline odds suggest. Minnesota has the slight edge and is the more-well rounded team, although it is close. The Saints will have quarterback Jameis Winston back, but wide receiver Michael Thomas remains an enigma. New Orleans did draft rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, and he could be a game-changer for the team. For now, the Vikings should come away with a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.