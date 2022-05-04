Opening odds for Week 5 Giants vs. Packers in London

The NFL announced the international set of games for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4th. In Week 5, the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers will play a game overseas. The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This will be the second of three games held in England this season.

Giants vs. Packers

Point spread: Green Bay -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: New York +225, Green Bay -280

Early pick: Green Bay -280

The Giants certainly improved through the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t feel like saying much. The Packers actually drafted quarterback Aaron Rodgers some wide receivers, but they let star Davante Adams go in a trade. This game will take place in Week 5 so that gives Rodgers and his new crew to get on the same page in the passing game. Even on a neutral field, this game should go the way of Green Bay.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.