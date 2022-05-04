Opening odds for Week 8 Broncos vs. Jaguars in London

The NFL announced the international set of games for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4th. In Week 8, the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars head across the pond. The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. This will be the final game held in England this season.

Broncos vs. Jaguars

Point spread: Denver -6.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Denver -280, Jacksonville +225

Early pick: Denver -280

This will be a big game for fans in London. They will get their first live glimpse of Russell Wilson in a Broncos uni, and they will also see the last two number one overall draft picks in action. This is an interesting matchup because Denver sold the farm to bring in Wilson but still figures to be a solid team. This will be the second year for Lawrence with the Jags, and they will have a competent head coach at the helm. This game is at the season's halfway point, so a lot could change. For now, the edge goes to the Broncos to pick up the win.

