Opening odds for Week 10 Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The NFL announced the international set of games for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4th. In Week 10, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a game in Europe. The game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and will be held in Munich, Germany. This will be the first NFL regular-season game ever held in Germany.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Point spread: Tampa Bay -8.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seattle +320, Tampa Bay -425

Early pick: Tampa Bay -425

Barring any crazy moves between now and Week 10 of the game, this one projects to be a game between the haves and the have-nots. Tom Brady should be under center for the Bucs and will be looking to add to his career resume by picking up a win in this historic game. Seattle will likely either have Drew Lock or Geno Smith as their quarterback, and the Tampa Bay defense will be licking their chops with this game circled on their calendars.

