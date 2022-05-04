Opening odds for Week 11 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

The NFL announced the international set of games for the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 4th. In Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City. The game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be that week’s Monday Night Football game. This will be the first game held in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca since 2019.

49ers vs. Cardinals

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: San Francisco -135, Arizona +115

Early pick: Arizona +115

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six weeks of the season and this game will occur after he returns. His time away from the team will allow quarterback Kyler Murray to develop rapport with other pass-catchers making this offense that much more dangerous. The 49ers will hopefully have a better idea of their starting quarterback by this point, but if they still are employing a mix of both quarterbacks, this one swings even more in the favor of Arizona.

