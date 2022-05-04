Madison Bumgarner gets ejected after one inning against Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected in the first inning against the Miami Marlins.

Another view of the MadBum ejection https://t.co/i2AqgLGuso pic.twitter.com/H1idKNY8Lb — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 4, 2022

Bumgarner was coming off the mound and heading to the dugout to get his hands checked for foreign substances. He and the umpire exchanged words and the substance check took notably longer than usual. MadBum chirped back and it took no time at all for the umpire to give him an early exit. After his ejection, Bumgarner had to be physically restrained by players and coaches. The Arizona ace was making his sixth start of the season and it ended after one inning when he gave up one hit and a solo home run to Jon Berti.

The Diamondbacks were 12-13 heading into this game and needed to try and build some momentum. They will have to do that without Bumgarner. Corbin Martin got a surprise call to the bullpen to start warming up way sooner than he was probably expecting. He replaced Bumgarner in the second inning of the game.