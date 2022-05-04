Real Madrid rescues Champions League hopes with two goals in two minutes vs. Manchester City

Real Madrid looked done and dusted once Riyad Mahrez found the back of the net for Manchester City to put the English club up 5-3 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinal tie. However, the home team had other ideas.

As it had done in the round of 16 and quarterfinal round, Real Madrid once again came back with two goals in two minutes courtesy of Rodrygo to level the tie and keep it Champions League hopes alive. This is truly starting to get insane in terms of comebacks for Real Madrid.

THE GOAL THAT GAVE REAL MADRID HOPE. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KZGXCNa9fU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES FROM RODRYGO TO LEVEL THE TIE. BERNABEU BEDLAM! pic.twitter.com/UAr6zwvhm2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

Rodrygo nearly added a third goal in three minutes, but Ederson managed to get a save in to prevent a monumental collapse.

Neither team was able to score in the remaining stoppage time period, sending the game to overtime. There’s a chance this thing goes to a shootout as well, but Real Madrid has once again snatched a game from the jaws of defeat.