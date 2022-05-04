Karim Benzema sinks penalty to give Real Madrid lead in semifinal vs. Manchester City

It has all gone wrong for Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. After Riyad Mahrez’s goal, it looked like Pep Guardiola’s side was destined for a shot at the title after being denied a season ago.

Instead, Real Madrid once again pulled the rabbit out of the hat with two goals in two minutes, including an equalizer in stoppage time, to draw level on aggregate. And that was only the beginning of the resurgence for the Spanish club.

Karim Benzema, who had been carrying this team offensively throughout the knockout round, drew a penalty in the first extra time period. He calmly hit the spot kick past Ederson to give his club a 6-5 lead on aggregate, something that was unthinkable merely 10 minutes.

Karim Benzema once again with the most cold penalty in a UCL semi final



This is now the 10th knockout round goal for Benzema, and each one seems to be subsequently more important than the next. He’ll be counted on to provide more brilliance in the final if Real Madrid can hold on.