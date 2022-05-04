Opening odds for 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final on May 28th in Paris, France, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. This will be the third time in tournament history and the first time since 2006 that the championship will take place at State de France stadium.

Liverpool overcame a rough start and close call against Villarreal to book its way to the final. The Reds won the match up 3-2 after not even having a shot on target in the first half of play. Liverpool won all six games in the group stage and finished top of Group B to make the knockout round. The Reds went on to beat Inter Milan with a 2-1 aggregate and a 6-4 aggregate against Benfica. Liverpool last won the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. Can they do it again this year?

Real Madrid was able to complete an unbelievable comeback in stoppage time against Manchester City to seal a trip way to the final. Off the bench, Rodryo was able to score twice in the 90th and 91st minute before Karim Benzema score in extra time to give Real Madrid the improbable victory. This is not the first comeback this team has had through group stage or knock-out rounds. Madrid had impressive climbs against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea to help the club get to this unlikely spot. It has a chance to get its 14th Champion League trophy later this month. Can Real Madrid continue the magic and secure a win?

Opening odds for 2022 Champions League final

Liverpool: -115

Draw: +265

Real Madrid:+300