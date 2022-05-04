Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 vs. Bruins early due to injury

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta was forced to leave Game 2 vs. the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night due to an upper-body injury and was unable to return. Pyotr Kochetkov replaced Raanta in net with the Hurricanes leading 2-0 in the first period. Carolina leads the best-of-7 first-round series 1-0 after picking up a win in Game 1 on Monday. The ‘Canes are without starting goaltender Frederik Andersen, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Raanta played the puck off a dump in and collided with Bruins F David Pastrnak. Raanta had to be attended to by trainers and shortly after, left the game. Here’s a look at the collision.

Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast each scored in the first period vs. the Bruins in Game 2. The Hurricanes are looking OK so far despite losing Raanta and not having Andersen in net to start the series. So long as the team continues to play solid defense, Kochetkov should have similar success, though this could give Boston a way to at least get some scoring going. Chances are it won’t impact the series overall, but we don’t know if Raanta will miss Game 3 or beyond, and if Andersen will be back by then.