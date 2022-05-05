NFL strength of schedule based on win totals

The 2022 NFL Schedule will be released Thursday, May 12th on NFL Network, but we already know the matchups and sportbooks have already set win total numbers. And now we can take those numbers and figure out which teams have the easiest to toughest schedules. It isn’t perfect of course, but taking the opinion of the line setters is usually closer to reality than looking at the win percentages from previous seasons. Win percentages don’t take into account any offseason moves or schedule, whereas adding up the over/unders for each opponent does both.

This season, it looks like the Washington Commanders get the easiest schedule in the league. This is very good news for them, as last season they had one of the tougher schedules and had a dismal record against playoff teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs on the other hand, have the toughest schedule, which makes sense due the AFC West going all in this offseason. They had a tough schedule last season as well, but they landed with the toughest this year. We’ll see how the absence of Tyreek Hill and the addition of Russell Wilson in Denver, Davante Adams in Las Vegas and some big defensive additions in Los Angeles play out.

Of course, there are plenty of teams in-between the two best and worst schedules and teams will out- or under-perform their win totals, but this method has shown to be the most accurate in judging strength of schedule in the NFL.

NFL SOS TEAM WIn Total Rk TEAM WIn Total Rk Washington Commanders 1 Chicago Bears 2 Philadelphia Eagles 3 Indianapolis Colts 4 Seattle Seahawks 5 Dallas Cowboys 6 Jacksonville Jaguars 7 New York Giants 8 Cleveland Browns 9 Minnesota Vikings 10 Miami Dolphins 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Green Bay Packers 13 Baltimore Ravens 14 New Orleans Saints 15 Detroit Lions 16 Carolina Panthers 17 Denver Broncos 18 Tennessee Titans 19 Buffalo Bills 20 Atlanta Falcons 21 Los Angeles Chargers 22 Houston Texans 23 New England Patriots 24 Arizona Cardinals 25 Cincinnati Bengals 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 27 Las Vegas Raiders 28 San Francisco 49ers 29 Los Angeles Rams 30 New York Jets 31 Kansas City Chiefs 32

Win total SOS provided by Sharp Football