Projecting Falcons skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

After four consecutive losing seasons in a row, the Atlanta Falcons entered full rebuild mode for 2022. A year after shipping out Julio Jones, the team jettisoned quarterback Matt Ryan this spring and let wideout Russell Gage leave via free agency. As you might have guessed, the Falcons will enter this season with more than a few holes in the roster. That’s going to limit their effectiveness on the field, but they do have a nucleus of offensive skill players who will be relevant in fantasy football leagues this year and beyond.

Quarterback

Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder

Running back

Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Davis Damien Williams Tyler Allgeier

Wide receiver

Drake London Olamide Zaccheaus Auden Tate KhaDarel Hodge

Tight end

Kyle Pitts Anthony Firkser Parker Hesse

Biggest offseason changes

After 14 seasons with Matt Ryan under center, the Falcons are going to look a lot different. They brought in Marcus Mariota to bridge the gap, and they drafted an intriguing prospect in Desmond Ridder with a third-round selection.

The other notable offseason change in Atlanta is the addition of Drake London, giving them a bona fide No. 1 wideout, who should be productive despite the long list of other questions facing the offense.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

The big one here is just how long Mariota will be starting. There’s more than enough tape out there on the former first-round pick to know that his ceiling isn’t much more than a decent backup. Ridder drew some hype as a potential first-round pick, but how soon will he be ready to face off against NFL defenses?

London is going to be a good player. As a rookie, he’s reminiscent of Mike Evans, but with subpar quarterback play, can he still put up decent fantasy numbers? For that matter, can Kyle Pitts? Both will be worthy of spots in fantasy lineups, but we might have to wait to see just how high their ceiling is.