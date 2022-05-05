Projecting Ravens skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Baltimore Ravens came out of Thanksgiving Weekend last season with a solid 8-2 record. They seemed to be on their way to another playoff berth and an AFC North title. But the wheels came off. They lost six straight, and finished dead last in the division.

This year, Lamar Jackson should once again be in the conversation as the best quarterback in fantasy football, but what about the rest of the offensive skill players?

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley

Running back

JK Dobbins Gus Edwards Ty’Son Williams Tyler Badie

Wide receiver

Rashod Bateman Devin Duvernay James Proche Tylan Wallace

Tight end

Mark Andrews Charlie Kolar Isaiah Likely

Biggest offseason changes

Trading away Marquise Brown is certainly going to give the passing game a different look. The Ravens will be leaning on Bateman, last year’s first-round pick, to be their No. 1 wide receiver.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Last year, Brown became the first Ravens wide receiver to post a 1,000-yard season since 2016. The question here is whether or not Bateman is ready to fill that void. Obviously, the Ravens have one of the game’s best tight ends in Mark Andrews. Already in the conversation with Travis Kelce as the best tight end in fantasy football, will he see an even heavier workload this season?

The weekly guessing game about which Ravens running back is worth a spot in fantasy lineups will continue this season. However, both Dobbins and Edwards are coming off torn ACLs, so it’s fair to wonder just how effective they’ll be out of the gate, if they’re ready to play when the season starts. Keep an eye on Badie in training camp. The rookie posted nearly 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns with Missouri last season, adding another 330 yards as a receiver. Could he slip into something like a starting role?