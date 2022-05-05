Projecting Bills skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record, good enough for the third seed in the AFC playoff standings. They blew past the Patriots in the Wild Card round, and very nearly beat the Chiefs in the Divisional round, a game that prompted a change in the NFL’s overtime rule. That’s not good enough for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. As the spring wraps up and we start to get ready for training camp, the question for the Bills is whether or not they’ve done enough to put themselves over the top this season. At the very least, they should continue to have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, with a list of fantasy staters and a few potential sleepers.

Quarterback

Josh Allen Case Keenum

Running back

Devin Singletary Zack Moss James Cook Duke Johnson

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs Gabriel Davis Isaiah McKenzie Jamison Crowder Khalil Shakir

Tight end

Dawson Knox OJ Howard Tommy Sweeney

Biggest offseason changes

The Bills padded their offensive depth chart with a few interesting names. They added OJ Howard at tight end, and brought in Jamison Crowder as another option at slot receiver. Among their draft picks, running back James Cook, Dalvin Cook’s brother, could reshape the rotation at that position.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

How does the wide receiver picture shape up behind Diggs? Gabriel Davis looks poised for a big year, but can he emerge as a reliable WR2 or WR3 in fantasy lineups? And what about the glut of slot receivers? Crowder was a solid producer in the recent past, but McKenzie is talented and rookie Shakir has talent to make his way onto the roster.

Fantasy managers got used to the back-and-forth between Singletary and Moss, but the Bills finally started to lean on Singletary as something more like an RB1 late last season. Will that hold this year? And will Cook replace Moss as the primary pass catcher out of the backfield?