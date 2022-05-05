Projecting Bears skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Chicago Bears had a rough season in 2021, finishing with a 6-11 record and firing head coach Matt Nagy once the dust had settled. But now there’s a new coach in Matt Eberflus who has a potential superstar quarterback on his roster.

Chicago heavily focused on defense in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. They didn’t have a first round pick, but Chicago went defense with its two second-round selections. That shouldn’t change the overall depth chart of the offense too much for fantasy mangers, so most of the players will already be known commodities when they take the field later this fall.

Here’s an updated look at the Bears depth chart following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

Justin Fields Trevor Siemian

Running back

David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Treston Ebner, rookie from Baylor Darrynton Evans

Wide receiver

Darnell Mooney Byron Pringle Velus Jones Jr, rookie from Tennessee Equanimeous St. Brown

Tight end

Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin James O’Shaughnessy,

Biggest offseason changes

The Bears honestly didn’t do a ton to the offensive side of the roster in the offseason. Allen Robinson is gone which is a significant loss, but Mooney had surpassed him as WR anyway. The addition of Jones Jr. in the draft could be fruitful as they hope the third-round pick can see the field early on. Pringle and St. Brown are also offseason adds, on one-year deals. They’ll be the bridge as Jones gets up to speed at the pro level. Touchdown Trevor coming in to backup Fields is a solid signing as well, giving veteran leadership as well as a solid backup presence in case of injury.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

The biggest question here is can Fields be the guy. Last season the rookie signal-caller showed flashes of brilliance, but he only started 10 games and was inconsistent in them. As he goes so does the rest of the offense, meaning if he’s not playing at a high level then nobody on the offense will be maximizing their true potential.