Projecting Bengals skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the football world and made it all the way to the Super Bowl a season ago before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the last game of the season.

Still, it was a very successful year for the Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow. But the biggest area of concern heading into the offseason for Cincy was the offensive line. The group was an absolute liability for much of the season and really got exposed in the postseason.

They strengthened up the o-line a great deal through free agency and the NFL Draft, but the skill position weapons are pretty similar to what they were working with on their run to LA. Here’s a quick look at the projected depth chart now that the NFL Draft is finished.

Quarterback

Joe Burrow Brandon Allen

Running back

Joe Mixon Samaje Perine Chris Evans Trayveon Williams

Wide receiver

Ja’Marr Chase Tee Higgins Tyler Boyd Mike Thomas

Tight end

Hayden Hurst Drew Sample Mitchell Wilcox

Biggest offseason changes

Outside of the revamp of the offensive line, the biggest change here is the new face leading the tight end room. C.J. Uzomah who was one of the top targets in the offense a season ago, is now on the New York Jets. Hurst came over after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

I think the biggest question here is can they do it again? The weapons on the outside and in the backfield are some of the best in the league and Joe Burrow proved he has some magical quality to him last season. Hurst has the biggest hole to fill, no doubt. But if he can step up that will be a major impact on fantasy managers. Though it's doubtful he gets all the reps, with Wilcox and Sample likely taking on a larger role than they did a season ago.