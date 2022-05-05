Projecting Browns skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Cleveland Browns fell massively short of expectations in 2021. They went from potential Super Bowl contenders before the season started to missing the playoffs and finishing 8-9, tied for last in the AFC North.

The Browns signed three new quarterbacks this off-season including the historic trade and deal with former Texans quarterback, DeShaun Watson. Baker Mayfield is still technically on the roster as the Browns look for a trade partner or release the former starter.

Quarterback

DeShaun Watson Jacoby Brisset

Running back

Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D’Ernest Johnson Jerome Ford

Wide receiver

Amari Cooper Donovan Peoples-Jones Anthony Schwartz David Bell

Tight end

David Njoku Harrison Bryant Miller Forristall

Biggest offseason changes

DeShaun Watson. The Browns knew that the only way to have success in the AFC is to have a top quarterback starting every weekend. Watson last played in the 2020 season where he threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

They released Jarvis Landry, but were able to acquire four-time pro-bowler Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.The Browns also picked up wide receiver David Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Bell should bring some upside to the slot receiver position and help out this receiver room.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

DeShaun Watson’s possible suspension is a big question mark heading into the 2022 season. Reports are that his civil lawsuits will not find a resolution until 2023 which could impact when the NFL will make a decision on a suspension.

Other than a possible suspension (and barring any injuries), it seems safe to lock in the first player on the depth chart to start the season. Nick Chubb should be in for another good year with solid projection. The decision to draft Jerome Ford might shake things up in the running back room but very unlikely he replaces Chubb or Kareem Hunt.

Amari Cooper is the clear WR1 for this Browns offense. Hopefully, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell can produce enough to take some defensive attention off Cooper.