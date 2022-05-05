Projecting Cowboys skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

All things were going Dallas Cowboys last year until the questionable play against the 49ers in the wildcard round. Dak Prescott scrambled up the middle of the field for 17 yards leaving no time for the next play and losing the game. They finished the season 12-5 and first in the NFC East but came up short of expectations.

Dallas is expected to have another good season heading into 2022. They benefit from one of the easier schedules this year and their division remains one of the worst in the NFL. The Cowboys lost wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Browns and Michael Gallup is still recovering from a late-season ACL tear.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott Cooper Rush

Running back

Ezekiel Elliot Tony Pollard Ryan Null Rico Dowdle

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb Michael Gallup James Washington Jalen Tolbert

Tight end

Dalton Schultz Jake Ferguson Jeremy Sprinkle

Biggest offseason changes

Trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this off-season gets rid of some major depth in this receiver room. They signed Michael Gallup to a new five-year deal despite a late-season ACL tear.

The Cowboys also placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. Good news for the Cowboys to have him on the roster in 2022.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

The timeline for Michael Gallup to return to the field. On January 2nd this past season, Gallup suffered from a torn ACL. He had surgery in early February to repair the ACL. There is optimism he could start for the Cowboys in week one, but after signing him to a five-year deal, it is unlikely they rush him back from injury. This could really affect CeeDee Lamb’s production as he may see more targets his way but more attention from opposing defenses.

Ezekiel Elliot told reporters after the 2021 season, that he had been playing through a partially torn PCL most of the season. This could explain why we saw Tony Pollard more involved in 2021. The question will be if the Cowboys continue to share carries in this backfield or if they lean more on Elliot assuming he is 100% healthy in 2022?