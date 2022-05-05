Projecting Broncos skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Denver Broncos had a disappointing 2021 season finishing 7-10, last in the AFC West. They closed the door on the season and haven’t looked back since. Fans are likely still catching their breath from an exciting, off-season trade bringing in Russell Wilson.

The Broncos also hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett as the new head coach. The Broncos seemed to have put themselves in a good position to compete in what is arguably the best division in the NFL.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson Brett Rypien

Running back

Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone Damarea Crockett

Wide receiver

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy Tim Patrick KJ Hamlen

Tight end

Albert Okwuegbunam Greg Dulchich Eric Tomlin

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest offseason change for the Broncos is of course drafting former UCLA tight end, Greg Dulchich. Or a small addition to the locker room with a guy named Russell Wilson. This trade should make this Broncos squad legit contenders for the 2022 season even in one of the toughest divisions in football.

The upgrade at quarterback should help this receiving corp’s production and increase their fantasy value.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

How much will the re-signing of Melvin Gordon affect Javonte Williams' value in 2022? It certainly doesn’t help, but Williams will hopefully be the main guy in this backfield this upcoming season. It’s hard to predict especially under a new coaching regime.

We haven't seen Russell Wilson take a snap for the Broncos just yet but it’s hard to envision a scenario where this isn’t a good fit for him. Nathaniel Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers the past two years when Aaron Rodgers won two, consecutive NFL MVP awards. This in no way is implying Wilson will win MVP but Hackett will hopefully build a good offensive system for Wilson to thrive in.