Projecting Lions skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Lions had a pretty much expected, disappointing 2021 season. They finished the season with a 3-13-1 record. Despite this record, Dan Campbell seemed to win over many fans and it felt like there was some optimism surrounding this team heading into the off-season.

They have been able to build an exciting offense so far this off-season that should be a big upgrade from the 2021 lineup. Although very unlikely they make a real run this upcoming season, the Lions seem to be a very improved team who may be setting up for success a few years down the road.

Quarterback

Jared Goff Tim Boyle

Running back

D’Andre Swift Jamaal Williams Craig Reynolds Godwin Igwebuike

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown DJ Chark Jr. Jameson Williams Kalif Raymond

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson Brock Wright Garett Griffin

Biggest offseason changes

The upgrade in the wide receiver room is likely the biggest change for this Lions team. They signed free agent DJ Chark and traded up to get former Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Will Jameson Williams be ready to go at the start of the 2022 season and can we expect similar numbers coming back from injury? Assuming Williams is ready for week one, it will be interesting to see how the Lions split up the target share between these three wide receivers throughout the 2022 season.