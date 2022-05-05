Projecting Packers skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Green Bay Packers had an incredible regular season in 2021 as they finished with a 13-4 record. They struggled big time in the postseason however, as they lost to a hot San Francisco 49ers team in the Divisional Round. Many thought that would be Aaron Rodgers final game with the Packers, but instead he re-signed a major contract to keep him there for the next three years. Shockingly, the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The hope this year will be for Rodgers and the Packers to get over their recent playoffs woes and return to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers Jordan Love

Running back

Aaron Jones AJ Dillon Kylin Hill Patrick Taylor

Wide receiver

Allen Lazard Christian Watson Randall Cobb Sammy Watkins

Tight end

Robert Tonyan Marcedes Lewis Josiah Deguara

Biggest offseason changes

The Packers lost a ton with their best wide receiver going to Las Vegas, however they got one of the biggest steals in the 2022 NFL Draft in Christian Watson. In free agency, they signed Sammy Watkins who will have decent role on this team. We saw him struggle a bit in Baltimore last season. Losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, they needed to get a veteran receiver which they did.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Which wide receiver will be their number one this season? It may be a long shot, but Watson has a legit chance to have a breakout season. Some people are down on him because they don’t know much about him, but he’s a true football player. Lazard is the other option who is the more certain option. He’s been in Green Bay and has served as the number two receiver behind Adams for a few years. We might see his stock sky rocket as the top guy now.