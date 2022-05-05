Projecting Texans skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Houston Texans were one of the worst teams in football in 2021 and they dealt with a ton throughout the season. They went 4-13 and first-year head coach David Culley was fired following the season. It was extremely unfair to him however, as they didn't really give him a competitive roster and only gave him one season to prove himself. This offseason, the Texans made one of the biggest moves in their trade of Deshaun Watson. They received multiple first round picks and a few third and fourth round picks as well.

Quarterback

Davis Mills Kyle Allen

Running back

Marlon Mack Rex Burkhead Dameon Pierce Dare Ogunbowale

Wide receiver

Brandin Cooks Nico Collins John Metchie III Phillip Dorsett

Tight end

Pharaoh Brown Brevin Jordan Teagan Quitoriano

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest move for the Texans this offseason was trading away Deshaun Watson. It was needed for them especially to finally be able to move on. And they got a great haul for him as well. In free agency, the two biggest signings were likely Marlon Mack and Kyle Allen. Mack will be their lead back, while Allen will likely be the backup with some experience under his belt. Either Allen or Jeff Driskell will be the backup for the Texans this season as they are confident in Davis Mills moving forward.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Will the Texans throw the ball enough to make a wide receiver valuable in fantasy? Last year, Brandin Cooks produced impressive numbers to say the least. Metchie could be a quality fantasy player this year as well, but it’ll be interesting to see what the Texans do. Another big question is who the lead running back will be. Will they lean on the more experienced backs in Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead more or will they try to get the rookie Pierce involved more?