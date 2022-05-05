Projecting Colts skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Indianapolis Colts bet big last spring on Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback. A year later, they were more than willing to get rid of him for pennies on the dollar. Wentz struggled through an ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the season, ending the Colts’ playoff hopes. So, Indianapolis will head into the 2022 season looking a little different on offense.

The Colts brought in veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Falcons. It’s a big upgrade under center, but Ryan joins another roster with some question marks. To answer, Indianapolis will be looking to some of its younger players to step up this season if the offense is going to score points.

Quarterback

Matt Ryan Sam Ehlinger

Running back

Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson CJ Verdell

Wide receiver

Michael Pittman Jr. Parris Campbell Alec Pierce Keke Coutee

Tight end

Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Kylen Granson

Biggest offseason changes

This will be Matt Ryan’s 15th season in the NFL, but he’s only 36, middle aged by today’s upper tier quarterback standards. At receiver, TY Hilton is gone after 10 seasons with the Colts, though injuries had limited his effectiveness in recent seasons.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Ryan had a rough season in Atlanta last year, leaving some to wonder if his best years might not be behind him. He threw just 20 touchdowns and 12 picks, and his 3,968 yards were his lowest total since 2010. The good news here is that he was throwing to a Falcons roster that got worse by the week, and it wasn’t exactly loaded with talent to start the season. He should be a in better situation with the Colts. He’s probably not a quarterback you’ll want to leave in your fantasy lineup week after week, but he’ll be a useful streamer from time to time.

Michael Pittman managed to top 1,000 receiving yards last year, despite a terrible quarterback situation, so he should be a good bet to produce this year. The question for this group is whether or not the receivers behind him on the depth chart can produce. Campbell has yet to put together a full season. Alec Pierce, a second-round pick, had off-the-charts measurables in the lead up the draft this year. He had an up and down career in college, so the question he’ll face now is whether or not he produce in the NFL.

The Colts are infamous in fantasy circles for their tight end platoon. They replaced Jack Doyle with Jelani Woods, considered by some to be the second-best tight end in the draft this year. Like Pierce, Woods’ production was inconsistent during his college career, and we’ll see if he can be a factor in this offense in 2022.