Projecting Jaguars skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

Believe it or not, a year ago, there was some hope for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they landed Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, seen as one of the best QB prospects to come along in several years, a can’t-miss player. The Jaguars made a number of other offseason moves to give themselves what looked to be a pretty solid roster.

But the Urban Meyer experience proved to be a disaster. It only lasted 13 games, and yet that was more than enough time to inflict a world of damage. The Jaguars once again were the worst team in the NFL, and whatever hype surrounded Lawrence last season has turned into handwringing headed into 2022.

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence CJ Beathard

Running back

Travis Etienne James Robinson Conner Snoop Ryquell Armstead

Wide receiver

Christian Kirk Marvin Jones Zay Jones Laviska Shenault

Tight end

Evan Engram Dan Arnold Chris Manhertz

Biggest offseason changes

Beyond the coaching changes, the Jaguars shook things up at wide receiver. DJ Chark is gone, replaced by Christian Kirk, who got a contract big enough to completely reset the wide receiver market this season. This is technically going to be Travis Etienne’s second season, but it’s shaping up to be the first one he actually gets to play as he recovers from a foot injury. They also brought in tight end Evan Engram from the Giants to add a playmaker at that position.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Can Lawrence bounce back and shake off a rough rookie season? Lawrence threw 17 picks and just 12 touchdowns last year, and he really struggled down the stretch. However, there were at least some positive signs, like a strong finish to the year in a win over the Colts.

After years of being a complementary piece, Christian Kirk is a No. 1 wideout now. Is he up for that task? The rest of the receiver rotation in Jacksonville is shaky, but if Marvin Jones can stay healthy, that should at least give them a reliable second option.

Can Etienne return to form? A first-round pick last season, the Jaguars would do well to lean on him and their running game to help Lawrence this season. At last check, he was closer to 100 percent fully recovered. The Jaguars will need him to be at full speed since James Robinson won’t be when the season starts, thanks to an Achilles injury.

Engram should be a boost to the passing game too. A natural playmaker, he was in a terrible situation with the Giants, a team that never really knew what to do with him.